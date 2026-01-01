Sabarimala rings in 2026 with midnight camphor lights India Jan 01, 2026

Sabarimala temple in Kerala kicked off the new year with a unique midnight celebration—"Happy New Year" was written in chalk and topped with camphor, then set alight by Chief Police Coordinator ADGP S Sreejith as crowds of devotees exchanged wishes and chanted "Swami Saranam."

The event blended tradition and festive vibes during the ongoing Makaravilakku festival.