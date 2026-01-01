Next Article
Sabarimala rings in 2026 with midnight camphor lights
India
Sabarimala temple in Kerala kicked off the new year with a unique midnight celebration—"Happy New Year" was written in chalk and topped with camphor, then set alight by Chief Police Coordinator ADGP S Sreejith as crowds of devotees exchanged wishes and chanted "Swami Saranam."
The event blended tradition and festive vibes during the ongoing Makaravilakku festival.
Massive pilgrim turnout and festival peak ahead
After reopening on December 30, the temple saw over 120,000 visitors by New Year's Eve.
The rush is expected to keep building until January 14, when the Makaravilakku festival reaches its high point with sacred rituals like the Makara Jyoti sighting and Thiruvabharanam procession.