Next Article
Mumbai locals honk in unison to welcome 2026
India
When the clock struck midnight on January 1, Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) turned into a giant soundstage as local trains honked together in perfect sync.
Dubbed "The Honking Show," this annual moment had passengers and railway staff pausing to soak up the unusual celebration at the city's UNESCO-listed station.
Why does it matter?
It's more than just noise—this tradition is a shout-out to Mumbai's railway legacy and CSMT's place in city life.
The event, shared widely online, brings people together and keeps heritage alive in a way that feels both classic and totally now.
For anyone who loves cities with character or just enjoys quirky New Year vibes, this is pure Mumbai magic.