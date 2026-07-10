Bengaluru Ambedkar Residential School 11 students hospitalized with stomach pain
India
11 students from Ambedkar Residential School in Bengaluru landed in the hospital on Thursday night after dinner left them with severe stomach pain.
The meal, rice and leafy vegetable curry, is suspected to be the cause.
Thankfully, everyone is now stable and recovering.
Food samples tested after Kalaburagi illnesses
Health teams are investigating what went wrong by testing food samples from the hostel.
This isn't an isolated case: just earlier this week, over 30 students at another school in Kalaburagi also allegedly fell ill after eating hostel food.
With concerns rising, raising fresh concerns over food safety in such facilities.