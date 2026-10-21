Bengaluru auto driver chases Rapido bike over rejected high fare
India
A Bengaluru commuter had a scary experience after an auto driver, upset over a rejected high fare, chased their Rapido bike and even tried to pull them off mid-ride.
The passenger shared on Reddit that they felt genuinely terrified.
Online outcry demands police, safety measures
The incident has sparked outrage online, with many calling for stricter safety measures and police action against such aggressive behavior.
It also highlights tensions between app-based services like Rapido and auto drivers, something the article describes in connection with a single incident in Bengaluru.