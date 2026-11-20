Bengaluru bank employee Sudeep B M allegedly killed Soham Das
A disturbing case in Bengaluru has led to the arrest of 45-year-old bank employee Sudeep B M, who allegedly attacked his live-in partner Seema Das and killed her 18-year-old son, Soham Das, at their Padmanabhanagar home on November 16.
Police say Sudeep used a knife and a hammer before locking the flat and sneaking out.
Neighbors report quarrel, Sudeep charged
The incident came to light three days later when neighbors reported a quarrel in the flat to the landlord, prompting police to break into the apartment.
They found Soham dead and Seema critically injured.
Neighbors mentioned frequent quarrels over the past six months.
Sudeep was later tracked down and now faces murder and attempted murder charges as police continue investigating what led up to this tragedy.