Next Article
Bengaluru-based Indian Army officer wins top UN peacekeeping award
India
Major Swathi Shantha Kumar from Bengaluru just won the 2025 UN Secretary-General's Award for her work in South Sudan.
Her project, "Equal Partners, Lasting Peace," stood out for promoting gender equality within the United Nations Mission there—so much so that it was chosen as the best gender initiative by votes from across the UN.
Leading change and inspiring back home
During her 15 months in South Sudan, Major Swathi led missions that helped keep over 5,000 women safe and involved in their communities.
Her family is proud of how she handled tough conditions.
She's set to return to India soon and will take up her next posting in Secunderabad.