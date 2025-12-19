Bengaluru: BESCOM announces 12-hour power cuts on December 19 India Dec 19, 2025

Heads up, Bengaluru! BESCOM is rolling out a 12-hour power cut in Byadarahalli and surrounding areas on December 19, 2025, from 10am to 10pm.

It's all part of planned maintenance and upgrades for the city's electricity network, and restoration may be staggered in some streets or feeders as teams complete the work.