Bengaluru: BESCOM announces 12-hour power cuts on December 19
Heads up, Bengaluru! BESCOM is rolling out a 12-hour power cut in Byadarahalli and surrounding areas on December 19, 2025, from 10am to 10pm.
It's all part of planned maintenance and upgrades for the city's electricity network, and restoration may be staggered in some streets or feeders as teams complete the work.
What you need to know (and do)
If you're in Byadarahalli or nearby, expect the outage—and maybe slower restoration on surrounding streets.
BESCOM suggests charging your devices beforehand, skipping elevator rides during the blackout, and protecting sensitive gadgets.
Water supply could be patchy in apartments that rely on electric pumps.
For real-time updates or exact timings for your area, check BESCOM's outage page or contact your local office.
Why this matters
This heads-up gives you time to plan—whether it's adjusting work calls, prepping for classes, or making sure you've got water sorted.
A little prep now can save some hassle later!