Stray cattle on Chennai roads: 70 lives lost this year India Dec 19, 2025

Chennai's outskirts are dealing with a serious stray cattle problem, with at least 70 people killed and over 30 injured in road accidents just this year.

Many of these incidents occur when cows wander onto busy streets, putting both drivers and pedestrians at risk.

The issue hit home recently when Sekar, a 45-year-old worker from Thiruporur, tragically lost his life after being struck by a stray cow.