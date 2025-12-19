Stray cattle on Chennai roads: 70 lives lost this year
Chennai's outskirts are dealing with a serious stray cattle problem, with at least 70 people killed and over 30 injured in road accidents just this year.
Many of these incidents occur when cows wander onto busy streets, putting both drivers and pedestrians at risk.
The issue hit home recently when Sekar, a 45-year-old worker from Thiruporur, tragically lost his life after being struck by a stray cow.
What's being done about it?
Authorities have started cracking down by seizing stray cattle—nearly 800 so far this year—and are pushing for bigger fines on careless owners.
Tambaram stands out as a hotspot for these incidents.
DCP (Traffic) Samay Singh Meena shared that authorities plan to move rescued animals to goshalas in Kancheepuram and Thiruvannamalai to help make the roads safer for everyone.