Bengaluru: Road accidents surge in 2025, death toll crosses 700
Bengaluru's roads turned riskier in 2025, with over 4,000 accidents reported between January and October.
700 people lost their lives and around 3,600 were injured—a worrying jump that's left many residents concerned.
Home Minister G Parameshwara shared these numbers, highlighting that the city has been struggling with rising road mishaps for years.
What's driving the increase?
The main reasons? Heavy monsoon rains, poor visibility from waterlogged streets, and peak-hour traffic chaos.
On average, 17 people died for every 100 accidents.
Pedestrians were hit especially hard—about 28% of fatalities were pedestrians.
What's being done about it?
Police have cracked down on illegal pavement parking (over 83,000 cases booked), while city officials are planning new skywalks and zebra crossings at busy spots.
Still, getting justice is tough—the conviction rate is just 7%, due to a mix of missing eyewitnesses, weak evidence, and out-of-court settlements.