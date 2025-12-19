Bengaluru: Road accidents surge in 2025, death toll crosses 700 India Dec 19, 2025

Bengaluru's roads turned riskier in 2025, with over 4,000 accidents reported between January and October.

700 people lost their lives and around 3,600 were injured—a worrying jump that's left many residents concerned.

Home Minister G Parameshwara shared these numbers, highlighting that the city has been struggling with rising road mishaps for years.