Bengaluru bikers block ambulance carrying critical patient while performing stunts India Jul 06, 2026

A group of bikers in Bengaluru blocked an ambulance carrying a critical patient late at night, choosing to do stunts on the road instead of letting it pass.

A video of the incident quickly went viral, showing none of the pillion riders wearing helmets and the ambulance stuck behind them.

People online were understandably upset and are now pushing for strict action.