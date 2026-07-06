Bengaluru bikers block ambulance carrying critical patient while performing stunts
India
A group of bikers in Bengaluru blocked an ambulance carrying a critical patient late at night, choosing to do stunts on the road instead of letting it pass.
A video of the incident quickly went viral, showing none of the pillion riders wearing helmets and the ambulance stuck behind them.
People online were understandably upset and are now pushing for strict action.
Bengaluru incidents raise traffic enforcement concerns
People online were understandably upset and are now pushing for strict action.
This isn't a one-off. Similar incidents have happened before in the city, raising questions about road safety and how well traffic rules are enforced.