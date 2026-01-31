Bengaluru braces for colder chill as IMD forecasts temperature dip

Bengaluru woke up to a chilly Saturday morning with the minimum temperature around 17°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted similar weather conditions for the next few days. The city will remain partly cloudy with no weather warnings issued by the IMD. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 29°C during this period.

Upcoming days Weather forecast for Bengaluru on Sunday and Monday On Sunday, Bengaluru is likely to witness temperatures between 29°C and 17°C with a partly cloudy sky. Monday's weather is expected to remain similar as well. From February 3-5, the city will continue to see partly cloudy skies with maximum temperatures hovering around 30°C and minimums around 17°C. Humidity levels are expected to stay at about 55% during the day and rise to 80% at night.

Statewide forecast Maximum temperatures to hover around 28degC in Bengaluru The weather department has noted frequent changes in weather conditions across Karnataka. While temperatures have slightly risen recently, a chill is expected to increase again, especially during mornings and nights. In Bengaluru, the maximum temperature may hover around 28°C while minimums could drop to around 14°C. The IMD said low temperatures and intermittent light rain will make the weather feel colder in the city.

Statewide weather Mangaluru, Udupi, Shivamogga to record warmer temperatures The IMD has forecast colder conditions with light drizzle over parts of Karnataka for the next two days. Coastal areas are likely to remain warmer, but interior regions like Bengaluru may continue to experience colder nights. Mangaluru and Udupi may record warmer temperatures of around 31°C and 22°C, respectively, while Shivamogga could see temperatures around 31°C during the day and 17°C at night.

