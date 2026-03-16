Bengaluru cafe charges 5% 'gas crisis' fee amid LPG crunch 

A bill from Bengaluru-based cafe, Theo Cafe, has gone viral after images shared on X showed that it added a "Gas Crisis Charge" to its bills in response to the ongoing LPG shortage. A 5% "Gas Crisis Charge" of ₹17.01 was applied to the post-discount subtotal on a customer's order of two mint lemonades. The final bill came to ₹374 after applying a discount and adding GST components.

Twitter Post Check out the bill here “Gas crisis charge” on a lemonade 🤣



Source: r/bangalore pic.twitter.com/wkAU1QIsNl — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 15, 2026

Charge justification Owner explains why Theo Cafe owner Avinash P explained that the cafe is paying ₹6,500 per cylinder in the gray market. "We are not making any profit out of it but trying to manage the crisis," he has been quoted as saying by the Indian Express, adding that commercial cylinders earlier cost about ₹1,800. This comes as commercial LPG cylinders have become scarce due to disruptions in global gas supplies amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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Nationwide impact Eateries have switched to alternative fuels The LPG shortage has affected hotels, restaurants, and public canteens across India. Many eateries have reduced their menus or switched to alternative fuels to stay open. Long queues have been seen outside LPG distribution centers. "There is a crisis for commercial cylinders, but there is no problem with domestic supply. Earlier, we used to deliver within two or three days, but now we are prioritizing domestic supply," an LPG dealer told PTI.

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