Bengaluru Central Prison raid finds Prajwal Revanna's password protected phone
India
A raid at Bengaluru Central Prison turned up a password-protected phone in the cell of inmate Prajwal Revanna.
He'd allegedly been using it for chatting and streaming, which has raised questions about how the phone was smuggled into the prison.
The discovery has stirred public anger and renewed debate about prison safety.
Officials probe possible insider help
Officials are digging into how the phone got inside, with suspicions of insider help.
The government is facing pressure to tighten security and hold staff accountable, as people demand tougher checks to prevent future lapses.
Revanna, a convicted rapist, is now under investigation while the investigation continues.