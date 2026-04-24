Bengaluru Chennai expressway reduces travel to about 6 hours India Apr 24, 2026

The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway has made trips between these two cities way faster: think around 6 hours instead of the usual long haul.

The route is smoother than ever, especially through V Kota and Gudiyatham, and connects straight to NH 48 for easy access.

If you're driving, it's best to cross the Gudiyatham ghat section before sunset for a safer ride.