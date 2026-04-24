Bengaluru Chennai expressway reduces travel to about 6 hours
India
The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway has made trips between these two cities way faster: think around 6 hours instead of the usual long haul.
The route is smoother than ever, especially through V Kota and Gudiyatham, and connects straight to NH 48 for easy access.
If you're driving, it's best to cross the Gudiyatham ghat section before sunset for a safer ride.
Traveler: Kadugodi to Anna Nagar 5h20m
One traveler shared that their family drove from Kadugodi to Anna Nagar in just 5 hours and 20 minutes.
They highlighted that about 90% of the NH48 work is done now and the roads are in excellent shape, making this expressway a solid pick if you want a comfortable, hassle-free journey.