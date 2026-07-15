Bengaluru Class 7 student attempts suicide after alleged teacher beatings
A Class seven student from Bengaluru's Mariyappanapalya area recently tried to take his own life, after his family says teachers at his school regularly beat him and left him with bruises and severe stress.
He is currently being treated at Natus Hospital in Nayandahalli.
Police and school officials are now looking into what happened.
Family seeks action amid ongoing investigation
The boy's father runs a grocery store, while his mother works at a shop, and they blame the teachers' repeated physical punishment for pushing their son to this point.
They are calling for action against both the teachers involved and the school management.
The principal visited the hospital but said the incident happened after the boy was asked to bring his parents to school, which has left the family upset.
Authorities are still collecting statements, with a full investigation ongoing.