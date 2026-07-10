Bengaluru student dies by suicide after 'harassment' over homework 

Ongoing probe

Classmates coined nickname for teacher

According to the police, the student and a few classmates reportedly coined a nickname for one of the teachers, and the headmistress questioned them on Tuesday. Cops said the other kids allegedly pointed their fingers at Madhushree when questioned. "During our inquiry, we found that the classroom incident occurred on Tuesday and that she was questioned about it over the following three days. The note's contents indicate she felt humiliated by the episode," a police officer said.