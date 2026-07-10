Bengaluru student dies by suicide after 'harassment' over homework
What's the story
A 13-year-old Class 8 student died by suicide in Bengaluru's Anekal after she was reportedly fined ₹20 for not completing her homework. The victim, Madhushree, was a student at Government High School in Marasuru. She was found hanging at her home on Wednesday night and the incident came to light on Thursday morning.
Note details
Madhushree felt humiliated, couldn't bear emotional distress
According to police, a purported suicide note was recovered from the scene, in which Madhushree detailed her emotional distress due to an incident at school. She claimed she was fined ₹20 for failing to complete her homework and also threatened with a transfer certificate (TC). In the note, the student said that the alleged humiliation and "harassment" had left her extremely distressed.
Family's accusation
Family demands action against teachers
Madhushree's family has accused the school's teaching staff of repeated harassment, demanding strict action against those responsible. Her mother said, "It seems like the teachers had been torturing her." However, police noted that the suicide note does not specifically name any individual teacher. The investigation also revealed that some of Madhushree's classmates had allegedly called her names, possibly adding to her distress.
Ongoing probe
Classmates coined nickname for teacher
According to the police, the student and a few classmates reportedly coined a nickname for one of the teachers, and the headmistress questioned them on Tuesday. Cops said the other kids allegedly pointed their fingers at Madhushree when questioned. "During our inquiry, we found that the classroom incident occurred on Tuesday and that she was questioned about it over the following three days. The note's contents indicate she felt humiliated by the episode," a police officer said.