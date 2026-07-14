Bengaluru clears 10,000+ commercial encroachments, reclaims 500km footpaths
India
Bengaluru has been conducting its Safe Footpath Campaign, clearing more than 10,000 commercial encroachments and relocating 1,500 street vendors.
The effort, which ran from July 1-10, reclaimed about 500km of footpaths across five city zones, making it easier for people to walk.
Krishna Byre Gowda assures businesses unaffected
Minister Krishna Byre Gowda reassured everyone that businesses on the remaining 80% of roads won't be affected. He said the clearance drive is aimed at restoring footpath accessibility for pedestrians.
The West Corporation led the charge with the most clearances.
Up next: abandoned vehicles are in the spotlight: owners will get a week's notice before their cars are towed or auctioned, so parking smart is definitely a good idea.