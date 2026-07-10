Bengaluru clears 430km of footpaths, DK Shivakumar pledges expansion
India
Bengaluru just cleared 430km of footpaths, taking down thousands of ramps, sheds, and shop extensions that were blocking the way.
This big cleanup started this month and is now set to expand across all five city corporations, with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar promising more action ahead.
Bengaluru aims to reduce pedestrian deaths
The main goal? Fewer pedestrian deaths: over 900 people lost their lives in the last three years because crowded footpaths forced them onto busy roads.
The city is also fixing up sidewalks and cracking down on anyone harassing vendors.
Pushcart owners are getting new ID cards and proper vending zones soon, so everyone has a fair shot at using public spaces safely.