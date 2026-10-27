Bengaluru CM announces ₹23,165cr 120km elevated corridors plan
Big news for Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar just announced a ₹23,165 crore plan to build 120km of elevated corridors across the city.
If you're used to traffic jams, this could be a game-changer.
Some stretches over 10km will have tolls, but the goal is smoother commutes and less chaos on the roads.
₹1L cr Bengaluru infrastructure makeover
This project is just one part of a massive 10-year makeover for Bengaluru's infrastructure, with an overall budget of ₹1 lakh crore.
Expect new tunnels (40km), hundreds of kilometers of fresh and upgraded roads, and big boosts for public transport, think Metro lines stretching from 96km to 170km by 2027, plus a suburban rail system aiming for 150km by 2030.
The city's water supply and waste management are also set for major upgrades so daily life gets easier all around.