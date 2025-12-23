Bengaluru could get a 2nd airport soon

What else is changing at KIA?

To speed things up, tenders are out for a detailed location and feasibility report.

Meanwhile, KIA isn't slowing down—it's adding more international and domestic routes, plus expanding with the huge Bengaluru Airport City project (think business parks and entertainment).

BIAL also rolled out new pick-up lanes at the terminal for smoother traffic, though some cab drivers aren't thrilled.

All these changes are about keeping up with Bengaluru's growing travel needs.