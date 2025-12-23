Haryana ditches jail for fines on minor offenses

Why should you care?

This move means fewer people will end up in court or jail over small mistakes—think early paddy planting (₹25,000 per hectare fine) or putting up unauthorized ads (₹500-2,000).

Fines will rise every three years and double for repeat offenders.

It's all about making the system simpler and less stressful, while serious crimes like land fraud still mean jail.

Haryana's following the central government's push to modernize old laws and make governance more trust-based and efficient.