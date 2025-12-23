India-New Zealand FTA slashes apple tariffs, worries Indian growers
India just signed a trade deal with New Zealand that cuts import duties on Kiwi apples from 50% to 25% during a quota window from April to August each year, beginning with the first year of implementation.
This means more New Zealand apples will enter the Indian market—up to 32,500 tons in the first year and rising to 45,000 tons by year six.
It's the first time any country gets this kind of apple access under an Indian FTA.
Why does it matter?
Apple farmers in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are anxious that cheaper New Zealand apples could hurt their earnings, especially since local growers already face high costs, climate challenges, and poor infrastructure.
Imports have jumped from just 2 lakh tons two decades ago to 6 lakh tons now—while exports haven't really grown.
With millions depending on apple farming in these states, many feel this deal puts extra pressure on an industry already struggling to stay afloat.