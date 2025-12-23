India-New Zealand FTA slashes apple tariffs, worries Indian growers India Dec 23, 2025

India just signed a trade deal with New Zealand that cuts import duties on Kiwi apples from 50% to 25% during a quota window from April to August each year, beginning with the first year of implementation.

This means more New Zealand apples will enter the Indian market—up to 32,500 tons in the first year and rising to 45,000 tons by year six.

It's the first time any country gets this kind of apple access under an Indian FTA.