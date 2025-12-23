Next Article
Principal accused of ordering students to beat Class VII boy in Hyderabad
India
At Kompally Government High School, Hyderabad, the principal, Krishna Kumar, allegedly told nine Class X students to hit a younger student, Surya from Class VII, with sticks.
This happened recently after Surya was blamed for messing with bicycles at school.
The incident has left parents and child rights groups upset.
Investigation underway; parents demand action
Surya's father rushed him to the hospital after noticing he could barely walk and had visible injuries.
Police have filed a case against Krishna under child protection laws and are also investigating two teachers linked to the incident.
Parents are now calling for Krishna's suspension, saying this goes against rules that ban corporal punishment in schools.