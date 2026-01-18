Bengaluru couple scammed out of ₹1.98cr by fake trading app

How the scam unfolded and what's next

Starting in December 2025, the couple made multiple payments between December 16, 2025, and January 5, 2026, even paying a so-called 'loan' of ₹40 lakh and later an alleged loan of ₹70 lakh.

They only realized it was a scam when real trading support broke the news on January 12.

The victims sought an investigation into bank accounts, mobile numbers and WhatsApp groups, and the Cybercrime Police registered an FIR.