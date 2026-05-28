Bengaluru court allows DK Shivakumar travel despite tax evasion case India May 28, 2026

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar just got the green light from a Bengaluru court to travel overseas for two years, even though he's facing a tax evasion case.

He can visit places like the US the UK and Russia, but he needs to keep authorities in the loop about his plans and show up in court when asked.