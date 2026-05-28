Bengaluru court allows DK Shivakumar travel despite tax evasion case
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar just got the green light from a Bengaluru court to travel overseas for two years, even though he's facing a tax evasion case.
He can visit places like the US the UK and Russia, but he needs to keep authorities in the loop about his plans and show up in court when asked.
Judge cites DK Shivakumar's duties
The judge pointed out that Shivakumar's job as deputy chief minister means he has official duties, like managing Bengaluru's development and irrigation projects, and business interests in transport and education.
Prosecutors argued this could break bail rules, but the court felt repeated permissions were more practical than saying no.
Plus, similar approvals have happened before, and Shivakumar insists the charges are politically motivated.