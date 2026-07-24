Bengaluru court grants anticipatory bail to Suma S Sahukar
Suma S Sahukar, daughter of suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, was granted anticipatory bail by a Bengaluru court.
She was accused of using a false income certificate to snag a junior engineer job under the 3B reservation in March 2024.
The court said she must appear for questioning if needed.
KPSC alleges false ₹40,000 income claim
KPSC claims Suma reported her family's yearly income as just ₹40,000 to qualify for the reserved spot, but KPSC says her father was earning over ₹2 lakh every month since 2019, making her ineligible.
Her lawyer pointed out that she withdrew her application before any FIR was filed and argued there's no need for custody since relevant documents are already with KPSC.
Shivashankarappa fights suspension in Karnataka HC
Shivashankarappa himself is fighting his suspension in Karnataka High Court after being sidelined by the governor during this recruitment controversy.