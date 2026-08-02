Bengaluru cyber police file FIRs over posts targeting Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police have registered FIRs against three Instagram accounts for allegedly posting offensive content about Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The complaint, made by a Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) legal cell member, claims the posts were meant to damage Gandhi's reputation with explicit and derogatory references.

One account shared a 30-second video on July 16, while two others added provocative comments below it.