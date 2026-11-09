Bengaluru Deepavali firecracker related eye injuries affect infants and bystanders
India
Deepavali celebrations in Bengaluru have led to firecracker-related eye injuries, with even infants and bystanders getting hurt, sometimes without lighting a single cracker themselves.
Hospitals like Minto Ophthalmic have seen 20 cases so far, and many of those injured are just people nearby.
Doctors urge protective eyewear and supervision
Half of the reported cases at Narayana Nethralaya were kids under 18, and other hospitals saw serious trauma ranging from babies to adults.
Quick action saved a nine-year-old boy's eyesight after an accident.
Doctors are urging everyone to wear protective eyewear and keep a close watch on children during celebrations to prevent these avoidable injuries.