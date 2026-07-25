Bengaluru doctor arrested for allegedly assaulting couple over Bangladesh nationality
India
A Bengaluru doctor, Dr. Nagendrappa, was arrested this week for allegedly assaulting a young couple on Hadosiddapura Road.
The doctor accused Nasreena (23) and her husband Mohammad Bilal of being 'Bangladesh nationals who were previously deported from India,' then reportedly verbally abused them in Hindi and physically attacked both, an incident partly caught on video.
Doctor charged, police probe couple's nationality
Police have charged the doctor with assault, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, and insulting the modesty of a woman.
Authorities are now checking the couple's nationality as part of their investigation.