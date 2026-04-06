Bengaluru domestic worker assaulted after resisting sexual harassment at home

Arrests under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law

Police have arrested two suspects under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law for stalking and intimidation, while others are still being tracked down.

The victim shared that she faced ongoing threats and harassment from the accused, saying, I live alone and have no family. I fear for my life, she said.

She is now under the care of a city-based social activist as investigations continue.