Bengaluru driver Ramegowda bedridden after alleged assault over pending salary
India
A Bengaluru driver, Ramegowda, was left bedridden after his employer allegedly assaulted him for demanding his pending salary.
The incident happened on March 26, and it was his wife Jyothi who discovered what happened and got him to the hospital.
FIR filed accused gets station bail
Jyothi managed to file a police complaint despite some pushback, leading to an FIR against the employer.
However, police allegedly removing Ramegowda's blood-stained shirt (important evidence) has raised concerns.
The accused got station bail while the investigation continues. Meanwhile, the drivers' union is demanding 10 lakh rupees compensation.
As Jyothi looks for work to support their family, she says they just want justice and fair treatment.