Bengaluru driver Ramegowda bedridden after alleged assault over pending salary

FIR filed accused gets station bail

Jyothi managed to file a police complaint despite some pushback, leading to an FIR against the employer.

However, police allegedly removing Ramegowda's blood-stained shirt (important evidence) has raised concerns.

The accused got station bail while the investigation continues. Meanwhile, the drivers' union is demanding 10 lakh rupees compensation.

As Jyothi looks for work to support their family, she says they just want justice and fair treatment.