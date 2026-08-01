Bengaluru drivers demand taxi app limits, 'One city, 1 fare'
India
Private transport groups in Bengaluru hit the streets on Friday, calling for restrictions on taxi apps on the Play Store and other marketplaces.
Their main asks? Call for restrictions on the Play Store and other marketplaces, roll out a "One City, One Fare" rule so everyone pays the same rates, and crack down legally on companies running without proper licenses.
Bengaluru federation gives government 15 days
The federation has given the government 15 days to act.
If nothing changes, they're threatening a citywide bandh (shutdown) and will start by displaying black flags on their vehicles as a warning.
This protest highlights ongoing friction between traditional cab drivers and app-based services over fair competition and regulations.