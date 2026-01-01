Next Article
Bengaluru: Drunk driver's SUV hits 4 on New Year's Eve near Phoenix Mall
On New Year's Eve in Bengaluru, a 48-year-old advocate, Sunil Kumar Singh B, allegedly drove his SUV while drunk and crashed into pedestrians celebrating near Phoenix Mall of Asia around 10:15pm.
Four people—Akkamma (30), Chandrashekhar (36), Rajalakshmi (53), and Prajwal Shashidhar Chavadi (27)—were seriously injured and taken to Manipal Hospital.
Police charge driver and hold mall accountable for safety lapses
Police have charged Singh with rash and negligent driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as drunk driving under the Motor Vehicle Act.
They've also filed a case against the mall management for not having enough safety measures in place.
Police had set up checkpoints and closed flyovers citywide to keep celebrations safer.