Delhi to see dense fog and colder days till Jan 5
India
Heads up, Delhi—expect thick fog on January 2 and chilly weather to stick around for a few more days.
IMD says maximum temperatures will remain below normal through the week, thanks to cold winds blowing in from the Himalayas.
Why does this matter?
The heavy fog is cutting visibility on roads, making commutes trickier—so extra caution is a good idea.
With temperatures dropping, the winter chill is real, which means more demand for heating and tougher times for those without warm shelter.