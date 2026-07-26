Bengaluru egg prices reach ₹8-₹8.50 amid transport and drought
Eggs just got pricier in Karnataka: Bengaluru shops are now selling them for ₹8 to ₹8.50 each, compared to ₹6.50 to ₹7 last month.
The main reasons? Transport costs have shot up thanks to the West Asia crisis, drought has made chicken feed more expensive, and fewer eggs are being produced this season.
Iran export suspension cut poultry output
Earlier this year, many poultry farms cut back production after exports to Iran were suspended, which means fewer eggs are available now.
Wholesale prices rose to ₹7 per egg. This hike is also squeezing school meal programs that are budgeted ₹6 per egg; they're struggling with budgets and have asked for price updates, says Prakash G.T. Nittali, Director, PM Poshan.
Experts think things might settle by October or November. For now, your omelet just got a bit costlier.