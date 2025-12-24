Bengaluru electrician accused of murdering wife, tries to pass it off as accident
In Bengaluru, 64-year-old electrician Anant has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife Gayatri, 54, and staging the scene as a bike accident.
On December 20, he convinced her to visit a new plot with him on his motorcycle. Once there, police say he attacked her with a wooden stick near an unfinished building in Begur.
What happened next
After the assault, Anant called an ambulance and claimed Gayatri had fallen off the bike.
But doctors noticed injuries that didn't match his story and alerted police.
Gayatri died at the hospital; a post-mortem confirmed she was killed by physical assault.
During questioning, Anant reportedly confessed, saying he acted out of anger over feeling neglected and insulted by Gayatri.
He's now facing homicide charges as police continue their investigation.