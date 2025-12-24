JMI professor suspended over 'atrocities against Muslims' exam question

A professor at Delhi 's Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been suspended after a question in an examination paper appeared to have caused a controversy on social media. The question, worth 15 marks, was part of the BA (Hons) Social Work first-semester exam under the topic "Social Problems in India." It asked students to "discuss the atrocities against Muslim minorities in India, giving suitable examples," according to a report by NDTV. Professor Virendra Balaji Shahare set this test.

Suspension details University suspends professor amid controversy After receiving complaints about the exam question, JMI took a "serious view" of what it termed negligence and carelessness on the part of Professor Shahare. A university official confirmed to NDTV that an inquiry committee has been formed to look into the matter. The official said, "An inquiry committee has been formed to examine the issue. Until the committee submits its report, the concerned professor has been placed under suspension."

Order specifics Suspension order details and police FIR clarification The suspension order, signed by officiating registrar CA Sheikh Safiullah, was widely circulated on social media. It stated that "Prof Shahare's headquarters during the suspension period would be New Delhi and he shall not leave the headquarters without prior permission of the Competent Authority." The order also mentioned a police FIR would be filed "as per rules." However, university officials later clarified that there are no current plans to register an FIR against Professor Shahare.

Public reaction Social media backlash and government adviser criticism Images of the question paper went viral on social media on Monday, drawing sharp criticism from users who questioned its wording and alleged political or communal bias. The issue was further highlighted when Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, posted the suspension notice on X. Gupta wrote, "Jamia Millia Islamia suspends Social Work Dept professor for extremely provocative and communally polarizing question in Semester 1 question paper," adding, "The question shows malicious intent."

Twitter Post Kanchan Gupta's post sharing question paper, notice issued Jamia Millia Islamia suspends Social Work Dept professor for extremely provocative and communally polarising question in Semester 1 question paper. Inquiry ordered. FIR being filed.

JMI is a Central University with a mixed student community. The question shows malicious intent. pic.twitter.com/GSHzJOsg2o — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) December 23, 2025