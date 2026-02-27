Bengaluru engineer builds 'kidnap' button to book random Uber rides

Bored of the usual routine, a Bengaluru software engineer named Pankaj built an "kidnap" button—a smiley face that, when pressed, automatically books him a random Uber ride somewhere in the city. He shared his quirky invention on X, and it quickly grabbed attention for its fun twist on exploring Bengaluru.

Pankaj used the button 11 times so far Pankaj has used the button 11 times so far, landing in unexpected spots like a 110-year-old wrestling pit in Shivajinagar.

He posted photos of his setup and trip maps online, showing how tech can turn decision fatigue into spontaneous adventures.

His idea resonated with many who loved the blend of hardware and software for something playful.

Users suggested adapting the button for dating apps The randomness sparked ideas—users suggested adapting the button for dating apps or couples' nights out.

Pankaj's creativity not only gave him new ways to see his city but also inspired others to rethink everyday solutions.