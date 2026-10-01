Bengaluru entrepreneur Nikhil Sheoran asked to leave over bachelor rule

A Bengaluru entrepreneur, Nikhil Sheoran, was told to leave his rented apartment after the housing society found out he was a bachelor.

Despite having a rental agreement in place, he got a WhatsApp from the society president saying "Yes, we have communicated the association's decision that no bachelors allowed. Please work with your owner to vacate at the earliest. Thanks," and was asked to move out.

Sheoran called it "casual discrimination and harassment" on X, where his post quickly went viral.