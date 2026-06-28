Bengaluru faces planned power cuts today for BESCOM monsoon maintenance
Heads up, Bengaluru! Expect power cuts across the city this Sunday (June 28) as BESCOM does some much-needed maintenance to get ready for the monsoon.
They'll be working on transformers, power lines, and trimming trees to help prevent outages during heavy rains and winds.
The timing of the outages will depend on your area, so plan ahead!
BESCOM outage timings and contacts
Whitefield and Hoodi (East) will have no power from 10am to 5pm
Rajajinagar and Vijayanagar (West) are out from 10:30am to 5:30pm
Jayanagar and JP Nagar (South) go dark from 10am to 4pm while Hebbal and Yelahanka (North) will see cuts between 11am and 5pm
BESCOM suggests charging your devices early; you can track updates via its helpline (1912) or Mithra app, but if the weather's rough, fixes might take longer.