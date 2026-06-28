Bengaluru faces planned power cuts today for BESCOM monsoon maintenance

BESCOM outage timings and contacts

Whitefield and Hoodi (East) will have no power from 10am to 5pm

Rajajinagar and Vijayanagar (West) are out from 10:30am to 5:30pm

Jayanagar and JP Nagar (South) go dark from 10am to 4pm while Hebbal and Yelahanka (North) will see cuts between 11am and 5pm

BESCOM suggests charging your devices early; you can track updates via its helpline (1912) or Mithra app, but if the weather's rough, fixes might take longer.