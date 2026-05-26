Bengaluru faces severe thunderstorms with hail this evening May 26
India
Heads up, Bengaluru: severe thunderstorms are rolling in this Tuesday evening, May 26, 2026.
Weather observers say to expect heavy rain, strong winds, and even some hail between 5:30pm and 9:30pm.
If you're heading out, watch for waterlogged streets in low-lying areas, and take it slow.
Pre-monsoon instability risks flooding in Bengaluru
It's all thanks to a pre-monsoon weather pattern: hot daytime temperatures plus moisture-laden winds are making the atmosphere unstable.
Past storms have already shown how drainage issues can flood roads and mess with commutes.
Tonight's storm could be especially intense, with gusty winds that might knock down trees or cause local damage.
Temperature drops after the rain are likely, but experts warn these quick storms can be pretty unpredictable.