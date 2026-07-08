Bengaluru family forgets wallet, stranger helps at airport lounge
India
A Bengaluru family, headed to Delhi, hit a snag at the airport lounge: they'd forgotten a wallet and only had one access card.
Just as things looked tricky, a stranger noticed they were traveling with a child and simply offered his own lounge access to help them out.
Family's Instagram video goes viral
The family's grateful reaction was shared on Instagram (@lifeworklullaby), where the father explained how the stranger just wanted to "pass time" in the lounge anyway.
The video quickly went viral, with people commenting things like "Kind people do exist" and "Always remember good things happen with good people."