Bengaluru floods kill 7 as Siddaramaiah seeks emergency systems review

Greater Bengaluru engineer suspended by Siddaramaiah

The chief minister has ordered the suspension of the Greater Bengaluru Authority's executive engineer in charge of the Bowring & Lady Curzon hospital area and sent notices to the head of the hospital over possible negligence.

He's also ordered crews to fill potholes, clear debris, and clean out drains: steps aimed at preventing more disasters like this.

Lokayukta Justice BS Patil visited the affected areas himself.