Bengaluru floods kill 7 as Siddaramaiah seeks emergency systems review
Bengaluru has been hit hard by floods, with seven people losing their lives near Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.
In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is calling for a full review of the city's emergency systems and has promised quick action to fix things.
The Lokayukta is also stepping in to investigate if officials dropped the ball.
Greater Bengaluru engineer suspended by Siddaramaiah
The chief minister has ordered the suspension of the Greater Bengaluru Authority's executive engineer in charge of the Bowring & Lady Curzon hospital area and sent notices to the head of the hospital over possible negligence.
He's also ordered crews to fill potholes, clear debris, and clean out drains: steps aimed at preventing more disasters like this.
Lokayukta Justice BS Patil visited the affected areas himself.