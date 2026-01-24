Bengaluru: Food delivery agent killed in hit-and-run
India
A 38-year-old Swiggy delivery partner, Surender Bahadur, lost his life in a hit-and-run near Bhattarahalli Signal, KR Puram, early Saturday morning.
He was out delivering an order when a car struck his scooter and sped away.
Despite quick help from people nearby, he sadly didn't make it.
What's happening now
Police found Bahadur's damaged scooter at the scene along with his undelivered food—Cheese Jalapeno Fries and a Veggie Supreme Burger.
A case is filed at KR Puram Traffic Police Station, and officers are checking CCTV footage to track down the driver behind this tragic accident.