Bengaluru: Food delivery agent killed in hit-and-run India Jan 24, 2026

A 38-year-old Swiggy delivery partner, Surender Bahadur, lost his life in a hit-and-run near Bhattarahalli Signal, KR Puram, early Saturday morning.

He was out delivering an order when a car struck his scooter and sped away.

Despite quick help from people nearby, he sadly didn't make it.