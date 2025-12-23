Next Article
Bengaluru: Four engineering students kidnapped, robbed of ₹1.5L
India
Four engineering students from Bagalur had a scary experience on December 21 when they were kidnapped by a group of 10-12 men after an early morning biryani run in Hoskote.
The gang stopped them near a toll plaza, assaulted them, and took their phones and two-wheelers.
Victims forced to transfer money; police step in
The students were taken to a shed near Medahalli, where the attackers stole ₹40,000 in cash and made them transfer another ₹1.10 lakh through PhonePe.
Although the students later got their vehicles back, they didn't report the crime until police reached out first.
One suspect has been arrested so far, and police are working to catch the rest of the gang.