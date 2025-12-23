Bengaluru: Four engineering students kidnapped, robbed of ₹1.5L

Victims forced to transfer money; police step in

The students were taken to a shed near Medahalli, where the attackers stole ₹40,000 in cash and made them transfer another ₹1.10 lakh through PhonePe.

Although the students later got their vehicles back, they didn't report the crime until police reached out first.

One suspect has been arrested so far, and police are working to catch the rest of the gang.