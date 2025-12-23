Dense fog throws North India's trains off schedule

Why does this matter?

If you're traveling by train, expect long waits or cancellations—Ludhiana saw near-zero visibility with delays up to 14 hours.

Even Superfast, Garib Rath, Duronto, and Amrit Bharat services from Patna and Delhi are affected.

The IMD has predicted dense to very dense fog for Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and UP until December 27.

Before heading out, check your train status on the NTES app or call helpline 139 so you're not left stranded.