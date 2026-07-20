Bengaluru fraudsters posing as Mumbai Police scam nearly 1Cr
Cybercriminals in Bengaluru managed to scam two people out of nearly ₹1 crore by pretending to be Mumbai Police officers.
The scammers threatened the victims with fake criminal charges, pushing them into transferring huge sums of money.
This is part of a growing wave of "digital arrest" scams where fraudsters use fear tactics and official-sounding calls to trick people.
Two victims lost 39.40L and 60L
One victim, a 62-year-old man, was told his Aadhaar card was used for terror funding and ended up sending ₹39.40 lakh for so-called account verification.
Another, a 52-year-old woman, lost ₹60 lakh after being accused of money laundering through her phone number.
Both were pressured into paying up to clear their names.
Police warn against 'digital arrest' calls
Police have launched investigations and reminded everyone that no law enforcement agency conducts investigations or "digital arrests" through phone or video calls, or asks citizens to transfer money for verification purposes.
If you get such a call, just hang up and report it right away: dial national cybercrime helpline 1930 or use the cybercrime reporting portal.
Stay alert!