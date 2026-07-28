Bengaluru fruit vendor arrested after woman recorded alleged sexual harassment
India
A 42-year-old fruit vendor in Bengaluru was arrested after allegedly sexually harassing a woman who was waiting for a cab.
The woman kept her cool, recorded the incident on her phone (including the man's face and scooter number), and used this as evidence.
Woman tags police, accused arrested
After sharing the video on Instagram and tagging Bengaluru City Police, she spoke out about women's safety and called for strict action.
Based on her complaint, the police traced and arrested the accused.