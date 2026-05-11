Bengaluru furniture owner loses ₹5L after downloading fake 'Wedding Apk'

Police file cybercrime case, safety advice

He reported the fraud to the police, and police have filed a case under Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.

If you ever get weird files, even from familiar contacts, don't open them.

Stick to strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication, uninstall any remote-access apps you don't use, run antivirus scans often, and if something goes wrong, report it at cybercrime.gov.in.

Stay sharp!