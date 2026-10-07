Bengaluru gas cylinder blast kills Lakshmamma and 1 twin daughter
India
A tragic gas cylinder explosion in Bengaluru's Vinayaka Layout took the lives of Lakshmamma and one of her three-year-old twin daughters early Sunday morning, when the family was preparing to cook.
Police believe gas leakage from the cylinder over the preceding three days led to the blast in their rented home of 25 years.
Husband Karilingappa, children at Victoria Hospital
Lakshmamma's husband Karilingappa and their three other children, Chaithra (11), Basava (nine), and a surviving twin, suffered severe burns and serious injuries and continue to receive treatment at Victoria Hospital.